Presents Latest News
  • Jharkhand: Students detained on suspicion of cheating, paper leak in CBSE exam, SIT formed

Jharkhand: Students detained on suspicion of cheating, paper leak in CBSE exam, SIT formed

The board had received a mail containing pictures of a handwritten question set of class 10 mathematics examination, a night before the exam.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: March 30, 2018 2:13 pm
CBSE paper leak, CBSE exam paper leak, maths paper leak, CBSE maths paper leak, CBSE paper leak 2018, CBSE 10 paper leak, CBSE news, Prakash Javadekar A student protests at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)
Related News

A number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.

The police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. “The team has detained and questioned many people, some of whom are juveniles,” SP (Chatra) Akhilesh B Verrier told The Indian Express. 

“So far, the connection of the case with the Delhi case (CBSE paper leak) has not been established. The people involved could be from Jharkhand and Bihar, but things will get clear as the probe progresses,” the officer said, adding that use of chits and electronic gadgets were used to pass on answers.

“We have some strong clues, though it may take a couple of days before we unravel the case,” he said.

With inputs from ANI

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 30: Latest News