Jharkhand: Students detained on suspicion of cheating, paper leak in CBSE exam, SIT formed

A number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.

The police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case. “The team has detained and questioned many people, some of whom are juveniles,” SP (Chatra) Akhilesh B Verrier told The Indian Express.

“So far, the connection of the case with the Delhi case (CBSE paper leak) has not been established. The people involved could be from Jharkhand and Bihar, but things will get clear as the probe progresses,” the officer said, adding that use of chits and electronic gadgets were used to pass on answers.

“We have some strong clues, though it may take a couple of days before we unravel the case,” he said.

