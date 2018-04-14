CBSE paper leak: Notice issued to two schools

A hand-written copy of the economics paper was circulated across 40 WhatsApp groups. A hand-written copy of the economics paper was circulated across 40 WhatsApp groups.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued showcause notices to two private schools, asking them to explain why their affiliation should not be withdrawn. The notices follow alleged lapses on their part in conducting the Class X and XII board exams, during which the mathematics and economics papers were leaked. The notices have been issued to DAV Centenary Public School at Una, Himachal Pradesh, and Mata Khazani Convent School in Bawana, Delhi.

The board has announced re-examination for the Class XII economics paper on April 25. Following complaints from the CBSE, the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs in the case. A DAV school teacher has been accused of leaking both the Class X mathematics and the Class XII economics papers, police said. Two other school staffers have also been arrested. The notice was issued for alleged laxity on part of the principal. The CBSE had appointed the principal as a centre superintendent of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, but he deputed the accused teacher, which enabled him to leak the paper, police said.

Two teachers of the Bawana school were arrested for allegedly leaking the economics paper. A private tutor was also arrested. The CBSE had suspended an official, K S Rana, for alleged laxity in his duty of delivering the question paper to the examination centre.

