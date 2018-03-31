Manish Sisodia to Prakash Javadekar: Let’s sit and brainstorm

Manish Sisodia to Prakash javadekar: I request you to immediately convene a day-long brainstorming session of all education ministers. Manish Sisodia to Prakash javadekar: I request you to immediately convene a day-long brainstorming session of all education ministers.

In light of the CBSE paper leaks, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Friday wrote to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar asking him to convene a “brainstorming” session of all education ministers in the country to discuss how to “strengthen” the examination system so that such incidents are not repeated.

“I am writing to you against the backdrop of the extremely serious issue of the (paper) leak… While the two examinations have been cancelled and re-tests have been ordered, there have been concerns regarding leaks of several other exam papers as well,” he wrote.

The letter added, “Students from all over take the CBSE exams and have been affected by the cancellation of this exam. I think that it is important that education ministers from all over the country sit together and brainstorm about how we can strengthen our assessment and examination systems. I request you to immediately convene a day-long brainstorming session of all education ministers.”

He said the issue required people to move “beyond party politics” as the “negative consequences” affected all and “not just one government or party”.

