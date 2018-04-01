CBSE paper leak LIVE UPDATES: Three people, including two teachers, arrested by SIT

CBSE Students showing Hindi leaked paper received on their WhatsApp while protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) CBSE Students showing Hindi leaked paper received on their WhatsApp while protesting against paper leak issue outside CBSE office in New Delhi on Saturday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

As the investigation into the CBSE paper leak widens, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police arrested three people, including two teachers. from a convent school on Sunday. The trio were initially detained by the SIT. Among the three, one was working in a coaching centre.

Sources said the five people were detained after their names cropped up while police were questioning a tutor, Taufeer. Sources added that Taufeer’s name had come up during interrogation of several students since Tuesday. Earlier, the SIT had received a reply from Google on the details it had sought pertaining to the e-mail address used to send a mail to the CBSE chairperson about the Class X mathematics paper being leaked.

Follow CBSE paper leak LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd