CBSE paper leak LIVE UPDATES: Three people, including two teachers, arrested by SIT

As the investigation into the CBSE paper leak widens, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police arrested three people, including two teachers. from a convent school on Sunday. The trio were initially detained by the SIT. Among the three, one was working in a coaching centre.
Sources said the five people were detained after their names cropped up while police were questioning a tutor, Taufeer. Sources added that Taufeer’s name had come up during interrogation of several students since Tuesday. Earlier, the SIT had received a reply from Google on the details it had sought pertaining to the e-mail address used to send a mail to the CBSE chairperson about the Class X mathematics paper being leaked.
Tauqeer sold papers to students for Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 each and distributed the share among other two teachers.
Tauqeer, who is working with a coaching centre at Asthal Colony in Bawana sent question paper as well as solved answers after taking money. Police are gathering evidence against the culprits. The teachers clicked photos of paper at 9:15 am and passed it to Tauqeer in coaching centre, who passed it to students. Paper was also leaked in handwritten form,
Senior officials of the SIT on Saturday night visited CBSE's headquarters and informed senior officials about an employee's possible role. They are also verifying the principal's role, and taking legal opinion before making arrests," sources said, adding that police have sought information about some CBSE employees.
SIT came to know that just to build a good reputation of their school, they had called their students at 9 am, before the exam time, and given them the purported question paper. “Around 200 students from the school sat for the Class XII exam, and their examination centre was located in a nearby village,” police sources alleged.
Both the arrested teachers are working with Mother Khazani Convent school situated in Mungeshpur village near Auchandi border on Delhi-Haryana border. “Tauqeer, who is working with a coaching centre at Asthal Colony in Bawana sent question paper as well as solved answers after taking money, and police are gathering evidence against them,” police sources added.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar said they have arrested, Rishab and Rohit, both are teachers and Taufeeq alias Tauqeer, a tutor. “The arrested teacher would break the seal an hour before the fixed time of examination from a sealed packet. Further investigations are on progress,” he added.
Three arrested in CBSE paper leak today are Tauqeer, Rishab and Rohit. While Rishabh and Rohit are private school teachers, had passed class 12 paper to Tauqeer who then distributed it among students. Tauqeer is a private tuition teacher.