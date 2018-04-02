CBSE paper leak: Institute in eye of storm started in two rented flats 3 years ago

The coaching centre in Chatra. (Photo: Prashant Pandey) The coaching centre in Chatra. (Photo: Prashant Pandey)

Study Vision Coaching Centre in Chatra, whose coordinator Satish Pandey, his associate Pankaj Singh and teacher Hamesh have been arrested in the CBSE paper leak case, started nearly three years ago in two rented flats in New Colony. At the time, they had about 70 students of various classes. The institute shifted to its current address in Jatrahi Bagh a year ago when the number of students increased.

Mantu Bhai, owner of the accommodation where the institute started, said Satish, Pankaj and one Arvind Singh started it about three years ago. Arvind later left to pursue higher education, he said.

“They rented two three-bedroom flats and had around 70-80 students. Gradually, the numbers increased and other tenants started complaining. The institute, too, wanted more space. So, they shifted to Jatrahi Bagh. With me, they have always been good. I never had any issues with the rent or anything else.”

Shopkeepers at Jatrahi Bagh, too, had no complaints. “Satish was into social work and politics. We saw he was active in last year’s students’ union elections in Chatra College. Things were normal and there was never any issue,” said Alok Kesri, a shopkeeper.

Another shopkeeper said many coaching institutes have come up in the last few years in Chatra. “Some of them call teachers from Hazaribagh and Dhanbad from renowned institutes to increase their presence. This was not the case with Study Vision Coaching Centre,” said the shopkeeper. However, the institute was trying to attract students.

At Satish’s residence in Pandey Mohalla, younger brother Vikram said: “He was not going to the institute regularly for the past few days after he met with an accident. In any case, it was Pankaj and Hamesh who looked after day-to-day affairs.” He reiterated that police had said a student brought the question paper to those handling affairs of the institute and, therefore, his brother’s role was not established. The student has been arrested.

The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the case, meanwhile, continued raids Sunday. The team also spent some time at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Chatra. It was a complaint by principal of the school that led to arrest of 12 persons, 9 of them minors, in connection with the alleged leak of the Class X maths question paper.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was the exam centre for students from DAV and Nazreth Convent. Most students arrested are from these two schools.

