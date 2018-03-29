CBSE paper leak: ‘Instant sadness’, ‘bad dream’, city students lament

Students outside a centre after CBSE Class XII exam in Mohali Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi Students outside a centre after CBSE Class XII exam in Mohali Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi

THE JOY of finishing the board examination was shortlived for students of Class X as hours after their mathematics paper on Wednesday, they heard reports that the paper had leaked and there would be a retest now. In another setback, even commerce and humanities students will have to appear for economics again on account of the paper allegedly being leaked on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be holding the retest, according to the official notification on its website cbse.nic.in. The new dates for the exams will be announced within a week. CBSE has lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police on the alleged leak of the Class XII economics paper.

Class X students were delighted with the maths paper as it was easy and straightforward. “I was extremely happy with the paper and went off to celebrate with friends. Then, I got a phone call and got to know that the paper had leaked and there will be a retest. My happiness turned into instant sadness,” said Nidhil Vohra, a Class X student. Maitri Bansal, another Class X student, said, “I can’t believe it. I am still hoping it’s all a bad dream. I was thinking that I’ll come back home and get rid of my books. But now, I have to hold on to them.”

Even parents were not too pleased with the reports. The mother of a Class X student said, “It has been a really stressful year for this batch of Class X students. The first bit of bad news was that they have to appear for boards and now, they have to sit for a retest,” adding that the CBSE should be more vigilant about papers as children worked hard the whole year and such reports were disheartening. Some students said they heard reports of a leak before Monday’s exam and even told their teachers, but dismissed it as rumour when the exam was held as scheduled. While there were claims that the economics paper was leaked ahead of the exam, CBSE has denied any slip-up.

Sonia Gagneja, an economics teacher at GMSSS-MHC Manimajra, said, “Some students were discussing on WhatsApp that they heard reports of a paper leak after the eco exam on Monday, but I dismissed the whole thing saying they were rumours. Students are unhappy, but everyone will be tested fairly now.” The students said though the idea of sitting for the exam again was upsetting, the retest was a fair way to ensure that their hard work did not go in vain. Some of them, however, felt that there was no guarantee that the paper would not be leaked again.

“It’s stressful for us because our exam was really good and the paper was easy. I was expecting above 95. I heard that the paper had leaked, but thought it was just a rumour like the one before accountancy and business studies,” said Vivek Chhabra, a commerce student. Another commerce student, Aakriti Kalka, said, “I am really upset as we worked hard. It’s not about tough or easy. What’s the gaurantee that the paper will not be leaked again? We thought we’ll get time to prepare for entrance tests before the physical education exam on April 14.” She, however, added that the retest was a good decision as grace marks was not the answer. Those who leaked the paper and took it easy will now have to write it again, further stated Aakriti.

Many students said there was an air of uncertainty as a majority of the students did well and were expecting good marks. Raghav Goyal, a commerce student, said, “The paper was comparatively easier than previous years. We are prepared, but some tricky questions are always there. There’s an uncertainty now, but I still feel that those who leaked the paper will learn a lesson.” Another student, Jayant Kashyap, said, “The paper was okay and I was expecting 65-70 marks. I’m not happy to be sitting for it again as I worked very hard the first-time round. This takes a toll on students and we lose out on so much time and energy.”

