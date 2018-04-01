CBSE paper leak: In SC, a plea challenging re-test move

CBSE paper leak: It is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice Monday for urgent hearing. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) CBSE paper leak: It is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice Monday for urgent hearing. (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A Class X student from Kerala on Saturday approached the Supreme Court over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leak case.

In a writ petition, he challenged the decision of the CBSE to cancel the mathematics exam of Class X and to reconduct the same, saying the Board’s move was based on “unconfirmed apprehension that the question paper had been leaked in Delhi prior to the said examination”.

It is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice Monday for urgent hearing. Petitioner Rohan Mathew, represented by father, advocate Santosh Mathew, referred to the press release issued by the CBSE Director (Vocation & Training) on March 28, and wondered if mere apprehension was enough to cancel the exams.

“The question that arises is whether the decision of CBSE to cancel the exam based on mere apprehension that there is a likelihood of the exam having been compromised is violative of the proportionality doctrine. It is respectfully submitted that unless there is evidence for widespread and systemic leaking of papers, cancellation of examination of this magnitude is not the solution,” the petition contends. The petition requests the court to set aside the decision to hold the mathematics re-test, and to ask the Board to proceed with the valuation.

