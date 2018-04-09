CBSE paper leak: Cops to probe role of Himachal school head

Police have sought CCTV footage from the bank and are probing the role of bank officials. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Police have sought CCTV footage from the bank and are probing the role of bank officials. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

A day after three persons, including a teacher, were arrested for allegedly leaking the CBSE Class XII economics paper, the Delhi Police Crime Branch said they will look into the role of the principal of the school where the accused were employed.

Police claimed that the principal deputed the teacher, Rakesh Kumar (40), as centre superintendent to conduct the exam — a post that is supposed to be looked after by him. If someone else is deputed instead, the principal has to inform CBSE.

“This fact emerged when we questioned Rakesh. We are looking into the principal’s role… and under what circumstances he had given his duty to the teacher. We will also verify if he informed CBSE about the appointment,” the officer said.

On Friday, police arrested Kumar, Amit Sharma, a clerk, and Ashok, a peon. They work at DAV Centenary Public School, a private institution in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. Police said Rakesh was deployed as the centre superintendent to conduct the exam at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. He accessed the paper so he could help a girl student who was weak in studies, police said, adding that he dictated the questions to the girl, who wrote them down.

“His duty was to collect and bring sealed question papers from the Union Bank of India at Una, the custodian of the papers,” Special CP (Crime) R P Upadhyaya had said.

Police have sought CCTV footage from the bank and are probing the role of bank officials. Police said they will also take the three accused to the school and the bank and recreate the scene of crime. The student will also be questioned, police said. “She is currently writing her exams. We will question her once it is over. We will also collect samples of her handwriting for further investigation,” the officer said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App