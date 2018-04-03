CBSE paper leak: No re-test for Class 10 maths paper, Board decides

The CBSE had said that a fresh test for Class 10 Mathematics paper may be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana. The CBSE had said that a fresh test for Class 10 Mathematics paper may be held only in Delhi, NCR and Haryana.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided against holding re-examination of Class X Mathematics paper, The Indian Express has learnt. The Board, sources said, approved the decision this morning after its assessment of a random sample of answer scripts showed no major departure from the performance of students in their internal assessment. An order announcing the decision against holding re-test will be issued in a few hours.

There are roughly 14 lakh students who had appeared for Class 10 Mathematics examination. “There was no point putting all children through the trouble of sitting again for an examination when the impact of the leak was not evident in the answer sheets. Hence, the decision,” said as source, who did not wish to be identified. READ: In crime branch probe, among first to get CBSE paper leak buzz: Four WhatsApp groups

CBSE has first announced that it will hold re-test of the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 Economic paper on March 28 after the Board chairperson, Anita Karwal, received an email at 1.29am containing contents of the mathematics paper. Although CBSE had first denied reports of the Class 12 Economics examination being compromised, Karwal had told reporters last week that students had written to her with more information which made the police reasonably suspicious that the this paper may also have been leaked.

On March 30, the HRD Ministry announced that the re-examination of Class 12 paper will be conducted on April 25, but refrained from declaring a date for Class 10 students on the ground that it is waiting to assess the impact of the alleged leak.

