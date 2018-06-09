CBSE paper leak: Affiliation of school where paper leak took place revoked

As per sources in the Board, the school’s affiliation was cancelled late April after its response to the showcause notice was found unsatisfactory. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) As per sources in the Board, the school’s affiliation was cancelled late April after its response to the showcause notice was found unsatisfactory. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

CBSE has withdrawn the affiliation of Mata Khazani Convent School in Bawana for alleged lapses in conducting the Class XII Board exams, during which the economics paper was leaked. Delhi Police had arrested two teachers of the school, Rishabh and Rohit, for allegedly taking photos of the economics paper and sharing it with a private tutor, who circulated it to his students. CBSE had to conduct a re-exam on April 25.

The Board had issued a showcause notice to the school to explain how the two teachers were able to open the sealed packets of question papers at 9.15 am, when the exam only starts at 10.30 am. Usually, invigilators are given the question papers at 9.45 am.

As per sources in the Board, the school’s affiliation was cancelled late April after its response to the showcause notice was found unsatisfactory.

Withdrawal of affiliation means that while the current batch of students in classes X and XII will be permitted to sit for the Board exam in 2019, those in classes IX and XI will have to be transferred or seek admission elsewhere. Sources added that the Board’s decision is final and will not be changed.

The school has approached the Delhi High Court against the decision. CBSE had also issued a showcause notice to DAV Centenary Public School in Una, but no decision has been made in its case yet, said sources.

