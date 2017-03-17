CBSE orders schools not to dishonour the national flag

According to the code, the tricolour should only be made of hand-woven wool, khadi, cotton or silk and cannot be used for any commercial purpose. According to the code, the tricolour should only be made of hand-woven wool, khadi, cotton or silk and cannot be used for any commercial purpose.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed schools to strictly follow the code of the National Flag and ensure that national honour is not insulted. The board released a circular on Thursday asking for strict compliance of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and the ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’.

According to the code, the tricolour should only be made of hand-woven wool, khadi, cotton or silk and cannot be used for any commercial purpose. The flag should also be saluted following the national anthem.

“If the flag is to be hoisted at schools or any educational institution, the school shall assemble in open square formation with pupils forming three side and flag-staff at the centre of the fourth side,” the code says.

Burning, defacing, mutilation, destruction and trampling of the tricolour is also disallowed in public places and within public view by the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The use of plastic flags has also been disapproved and the board has asked schools to use paper flags and to sure that these are not discarded on the ground during any event.

