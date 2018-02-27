CBSE not to decide the eligibility criteria for NEET

The board said that if students have any issue they should approach the MCI and submit their grievances. (File) The board said that if students have any issue they should approach the MCI and submit their grievances. (File)

CBSE NEET: After receiving numerous complaints from the aspirants, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it clear that its only job is to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and not decide the eligibility criteria for it. Students had an issue with the fact that those who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/State Open School or who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12 are ineligible to appear for the same. The board added that if students have any issue they should approach the Medical Council of India (MCI) and submit their grievances.

“Therefore, all the grievances received by CBSE on these issues are disposed of. Candidates are requested to kindly read the information bulletin and FAQs hosted on NEET website before sending grievance to the board in any form,” the board said in an advisory.

The registration for NEET UG 2018 is going on the same would be concluding on March 9. The exam will then be conducted on May 6 (Sunday) in 11 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of MCI/ Dental Council of India. As per the official website, there is no cap for the number of attempts.

Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology/bio-technology and English individually. Moreover, they must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in physics, chemistry and biology/bio-technology at the qualifying examination.

NTA to conduct NEET

It is quite possible that a National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous and self- sustained premier testing organisation will be set up by the Centre to conduct NEET in nearby future. The decision was taken after the CBSE conveyed its inhibitions to the HRD ministry about conducting the exams in future, saying they are overburdened with the massive exercise.

