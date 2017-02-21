Need two years to adjust for compulsory class 10 boards: Delhi government to CBSE

The CBSE had recently announced that class 10 boards examinations will be mandatory from the next academic session. The CBSE had recently announced that class 10 boards examinations will be mandatory from the next academic session.

The Delhi government has asked for a two-year relaxation period from the CBSE before the order for making class 10 board exams compulsory becomes a reality. Arguing that students have been subject to a lot of experimentation, under the Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation (CCE), the government said that students need time to adjust to the changes.

“We have asked for a breather and suggested that the semester system continues for the two years so the students will study half syllabus in two different parts,” a senior DoE official said.

The CBSE had recently announced that class 10 boards examinations will be mandatory from the next academic session after the process of optional tests and automatic promotion were criticised to be lowering the education level of the students.

The Directorate of Education has written to the CBSE pointing to the fact that the new rules will be borne by the present class 8 and 9 students once the board exams are made compulsory. Seeking a “breather” of two years, the government said that students are not prepared for the “tough test”.

“As the compulsory board exams will require them to study the entire syllabus for annual exam, they may find it difficult as they haven’t been prepared that way,” the official said.

