NCERT blacklists two maths-science kit suppliers

Two firms have been blacklisted for supplying science and mathematics kits developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). According to an official order, the council had blacklisted the firms “from empanellment for supply of Science and Mathematics kits developed by NCERT for being defaulter under empanelment contract.”

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has also recently made it mandatory for schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to supply books published by the NCERT in its efforts to stop the sale of unchecked books by private publishers.

The CBSE has asked schools to place orders for the required books well in advance so that there is an adequate supply by the NCERT. The supplies are printed by the council in the required quantities from 680 empaneled distribution centres.

Delays in the supply of NCERT books lead schools to order costlier textbooks by private publishers almost every year. The decision to mandate NCERT books was done to prevent this and to reduce the use of books that have not been evaluated an may contain controversial material.

The CBSE had, recently, announced that there was no method to evaluate the quality of textbooks by private publishers after there were passages found in these books that explained the method of killing kittens or that said that “ugly and disabled” girls were the reason behind dowry.

