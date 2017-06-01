CBSE Class 10th results 2017: What are the passing marks?

CBSE Class 10th results 2017 will be announced this week CBSE Class 10th results 2017 will be announced this week

CBSE Class 10th results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 exams in this week. Students may tense about their scores, whether they would pass or fail, or how much will be the passing marks. Here is how the overall percentage is calculated, go through the points mentioned below

1. Percentage:

The minimum qualifying marks for each subject is 33 per cent of the total score. The qualifying marks vary according to subject. Students should calculate their scores accordingly. The scheme is applied for internals, practicals and theory exams. Students are required to score at least 33 per cent in internals and practicals to clear the subject and at least 33 per cent in the theory paper to clear the subject as a whole. Read | CBSE Class 10th results 2017 to be out in June first week at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Click here

2. Grades:

The gradation is applied for the assessment of Work Experience, Art Education, and Physical and Health Education. The internal or practical marks for all subjects will be assigned in one of the following grades- A1, A2, B1, B2, C1, C2, D1, D2 and E.

A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates

A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates

E – Failed candidates

The ‘E’ grade means that the student has failed in the paper, scoring less than 33 per cent.

3. Merit:

The “Merit Certificates” will be awarded to the students who have scored among the top 1 per cent of all the candidates. This will be calculated by rounding the number of candidates who appear for the subject to the nearest 1000. If there is a tie, all candidates who have scored the same will be awarded the merit certificate.

4. Compartment:

Students who fail up to two subjects will get a chance to appear for compartment exams which are conducted in the months of July and August. If the students fail in the compartmemnt exams, they will be treated as “failed”, and have to appear in the next year again. Students who have cleared the internal exams and have not failed more than two subjects in the board exams are eligible to appear in the exams.

5. Improvement:

The students who have passed the subject during the March board exams are only eligible to appear for the improvement papers. They can appear for improvement in one of the main subjects. Through the vocational stream, students who have appeared for the March exams may appear for the improvement paper in the following year. A student under the vocational stream can appear as private candidates. Students are not allowed to appear for an improvement paper more than once.

