CBSE results to be announced on time, says HRD Minister

Giving relief to anxious students, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today assured that the CBSE results of Class 10 and 12 will be announced on time. “CBSE will declare the result dates, there is nothing to worry about, no injustice will be meted out to anyone,” said Javadekar.

Last year, CBSE had released the results of Class 12 on May 21 while of Class 12 results on May 28. But this time, due to Delhi High Court’s direction on continuation of marks moderation policy, the Board hasn’t released the results yet.

CBSE will declare the result dates, there is nothing to worry about, no injustice will be meted out to anyone:Prakash Javadekar,HRD Minister pic.twitter.com/gRqc6IWFJk — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

On when the results could be declared, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “There is no information on it now. We request everyone to wait till Thursday.”

A lot of students are anxious and irritated as they are unable to apply in the universities.

