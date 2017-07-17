CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017 begin, check schedule here

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s compartment and improvement examinations for classes 10 and 12 have begun today. Students who have failed to clear a subject during the board exams or those who wish to improve their marks for the same will be appearing for the compartment exams from July 17.
The compartment paper for all subjects of class 12 is being held on Monday while for class 10 the subject exams will be conducted until July 24. Candidates appearing for the exam have been instructed to reach by 10 am as answer booklets will be distributed by 10.15 to give students some time to read the paper before attempting it. Read | Delhi High Court directs CBSE: Accept all applications for re-evaluation, click here
The class 10 compartment/improvement results will be declared by the third week of August, while the class 12 results will be available by the second week of August.
CBSE compartment exam schedule:
Monday, July 17, 2017
All subjects of class 12
Social Science of class 10
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Class 10 papers-
BENGALI
TAMIL
TELUGU
MARATHI
GUJARATI
MANIPURI
MALAYALAM
ODIA
ASSAMESE
KANNADA
ARABIC
FRENCH
NEPALI
LIMBOO
LEPCHA
HOME SCIENCE
TELUGU-TELANGANA
BHUTIA
MIZO
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Class 10 papers-
ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE
ENGLISH LANGUAGE & LITERATURE
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Class 10 papers-
SCIENCE-THEORY
SCIENCE W/0 PRACTICAL
Friday, July 21, 2017
Class 10 papers-
HINDI COURSE-A
HINDI COURSE-B
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Class 10 papers-
MATHEMATICS
CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)
MUSIC HINDUSTANI(VOCAL)
Monday, July 24, 2017
URDU COURSE – A
PUNJABI
SANSKRIT
URDU COURSE – B
INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM (O)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY(C)
INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM(C)
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App