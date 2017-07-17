CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017 begin, check schedule here

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017: CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017:

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s compartment and improvement examinations for classes 10 and 12 have begun today. Students who have failed to clear a subject during the board exams or those who wish to improve their marks for the same will be appearing for the compartment exams from July 17.

The compartment paper for all subjects of class 12 is being held on Monday while for class 10 the subject exams will be conducted until July 24. Candidates appearing for the exam have been instructed to reach by 10 am as answer booklets will be distributed by 10.15 to give students some time to read the paper before attempting it. Read | Delhi High Court directs CBSE: Accept all applications for re-evaluation, click here

The class 10 compartment/improvement results will be declared by the third week of August, while the class 12 results will be available by the second week of August.

CBSE compartment exam schedule:

Monday, July 17, 2017

All subjects of class 12

Social Science of class 10

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Class 10 papers-

BENGALI

TAMIL

TELUGU

MARATHI

GUJARATI

MANIPURI

MALAYALAM

ODIA

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

ARABIC

FRENCH

NEPALI

LIMBOO

LEPCHA

HOME SCIENCE

TELUGU-TELANGANA

BHUTIA

MIZO

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Class 10 papers-

ENGLISH COMMUNICATIVE

ENGLISH LANGUAGE & LITERATURE

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Class 10 papers-

SCIENCE-THEORY

SCIENCE W/0 PRACTICAL

Friday, July 21, 2017

Class 10 papers-

HINDI COURSE-A

HINDI COURSE-B

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Class 10 papers-

MATHEMATICS

CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)

MUSIC HINDUSTANI(VOCAL)

Monday, July 24, 2017

URDU COURSE – A

PUNJABI

SANSKRIT

URDU COURSE – B

INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM (O)

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY(C)

INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM(C)

