CBSE Class 12 results 2017: What is CBSE’s stand on moderation policy?

CBSE Class 12th results 2017: Amid the marks moderation policy row, the CBSE has announced the results of Class 12. The policy aimed at controlling the inflating percentages and to check high cut-offs in colleges. CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions.

However, following intervention of the Delhi High Court, the board decided to implement the change from next year

As per the press release, CBSE Board shall resort to the Moderation policy to:

1) Compensate the candidates for the difficulties experienced in solving the question in a specified time due to misinterpretation/ambiguity of questions and errors.

2) Compensate the vagaries and to bring uniformity in the evaluation process

3) To bring parity on account of element of subjectivity involved in the evaluation process.

4) Level up the mean achievements in the set-wise performance of the candidates attributable to the difference in the difficulty level of different set of question papers in the multiple sets scheme

5) Maintain near parity of pass percentage of the candidates in the current year vis-a-vis preceding years, subject-wise and overall.

The Board has also said that they shall also adopt the policy of awarding Grace Marks as per the criteria decided from time to time and reasons to be recorded.

