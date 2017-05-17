CBSE to rank schools: More focus on academics, less on infrastructure

The government is likely to come up with an official index of schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) based on their quality. The government is likely to come up with an official index of schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) based on their quality.

The government is planning to issue grades and ranks to schools to put a curb to "false claims" and "unfair promises" by them and to make it easier for parents to pick schools for their wards.

“A plan is being considered. We will accredit schools and the focus will be more on academic quality than on infrastructure,” CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi said.

The CBSE has more than 18,000 schools across India and over 250 schools abroad. Following the fashion of ranking universities and colleges, the school ranks will encourage focus on academic output and less on fancy infrastructure, according to official sources.

“Schools come up with fancy buildings, charge a large sum of money, make unfair promises and false claims but how will parents know the truth unless they have enrolled their children in any particular school,” said a senior HRD Ministry official.

Recently, the CBSE warned schools against the selling of books, stationery and uniforms within campus in an effort to pull schools away from turning into commercial hubs after it received complaints from parents that schools were indulging in commercial activity within the school premises or through select vendors.

