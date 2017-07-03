CBSE opens re-evaluation registrations for class 10, 12 results

Class 12 students can apply for this process provided that they have already registered to receive a copy of their answer booklet. Class 12 students can apply for this process provided that they have already registered to receive a copy of their answer booklet.

Catering to the demands of students and the Delhi High Court, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students of classes 10 and 12 can now apply for re-evaluation of marks. Class 12 students can apply for this process provided that they have already registered to receive a copy of their answer booklet.

Students can register for the re-evaluation of up to 10 questions in 12 subjects including English core, English elective (CBSE), English elective (NCERT), Hindi core, Hindi elective, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, business studies, economics and accountancy.

“In class 10, in the event of receiving representations relating to non awarding of marks to particular question(s) as per marking scheme and/or unevaluated portion of the answer book, the same shall be dealt as per procedure followed for verification of grades,” the CBSE said in a notice. Read | CBSE to keep moderation policy if other boards do not concede, click here

The Board also added that students would be required to submit Rs 100 per question and that these have to be sent through a demand draft to the local CBSE office by July 7 “or through NEFT”. The CBSE noted that the request for scrutiny of marks will only be accepted once.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd