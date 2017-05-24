CBSE launches ‘eSanad’ for online document verification

Verifiers can register to the portal and seek the CBSE’s approval to verify students result data. Verifiers can register to the portal and seek the CBSE’s approval to verify students result data.

The Human Resource Development Ministry and the External Affairs Ministry launched an online verification portal to make the document verification process easier for students who planning to study abroad. The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) academic repository of degrees and certificates “Parinam Manjusha” was also involved in the project of creating “eSanad”.

“A centralised CBSE digital repository of academic records was launched in September last year,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said adding that this “repository” can be used by employers and educational institutions to verify students’ academic records online.

Verifiers can register to the portal and seek the CBSE’s approval to verify students result data. CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi explained that verifiers will have to make payment for the data, after which both them and the student whose data is being accessed will be informed through email.

According to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, this system will reduce that “touts” and “rackets” involved in the verification of documents.

“There were touts who would charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000 and get the verification done through some contacts. It was a big racket which was functioning which was not only putting the applicants through financial stress but also they were required to go through a tedious process,” she said.

The CBSE is expected to announce the results of the class 12 board exams soon and has been directed to keep the marks moderation policy. The results will be declared on the CBSE official website.

