CBSE issues notice to Delhi, Haryana schools violating norms

Haryana has 19 schools which have been warned that their affiliations to CBSE may be cancelled or downgraded. Haryana has 19 schools which have been warned that their affiliations to CBSE may be cancelled or downgraded.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent notices to five schools in Delhi and 19 in Haryana questioning them on their violation of board norms. The board has asked these schools to submit their reply within 15 days.

The schools have been found guilty of ignoring norms including those which involve the safety measures, enrolment of students and the release of prescribed data on their websites.

“The schools in Delhi which have been issued show-cause notices are Spring Fields Convent school, Ring Midyways Senior Secondary Public School, Gyanodaya Public School, Modern International School and New Sainik Public School,” said a senior CBSE official.

Read | CBSE warns schools against selling books, uniforms, stationery

Haryana has 19 schools in its districts, including Rohtak, Sonepat, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar and Bhiwani, which have been warned that their affiliations to CBSE may be cancelled or downgraded.

A show-cause notice had been issued to more than 40 schools by the CBSE in April. The board, last week, withdrew affiliations of three private schools in UP and two other schools had been downgraded after complaints about irregularity.

A school in Kanpur was even debarred from admitting class 11 and 12 students for two academic sessions after it was found during an inspection that students were being admitted without sanction.

For more stories on CBSE schools, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:37 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd