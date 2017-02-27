CBSE exams 2017: Tips to score maximum marks in Business Studies paper

Students must understand the most important concepts and answer the questions clearly. Students must understand the most important concepts and answer the questions clearly.

The CBSE class 12 board examinations are round the corner and students of the commerce stream have had their noses burried in books and rigorous practice. With the need to equate balance sheets and a race to figure out macro-economic charts, students tend to take a breather when it comes to the more theory-based subjects like Business Studies (B St).

Theory-based subjects are as vital as any other subject and not giving B St as much attention can pull down your overall marks. Students must understand the most important concepts and answer the questions clearly. Most importantly, students must know how to present their answers during the paper.

Here are some tips to help you answer the questions in the best way possible:

1) Questions- Read the questions carefully before attempting the answer. Highlight the main points within each question so that you won’t have to go through the questions again while answering the paper. You will have 15-minutes before the paper begins to go through all the questions.

2) Rough sheet- The rough sheet is a saviour for many students as it provides the space to jot down some points that you may forget later. Whenever you remember something (while going through the questions or while answering a different question), quickly note it down in the rough sheet so that when you actually get to writing down your answer, you will have those points in front of you instead of needing to spend time thinking about them.

3) Write what you know first- You must always write those points first which they are sure about. For instance, if you believe you know six points to a three mark question, write the three points you are certain about first and then note down all other points. This must also be the case while picking the questions to answer first— always go for the answers you know before attempting those that you are not so sure about.

4) Write in points- Writing in heavy paragraphs with a repetition of statements may fill out the space and increase your word count, but it will not bring out the main points in your answer. In order to do that, put your answers down in points instead of thick paragraphs. This will show that you know what you are talking about.

5) Illustrations- Improve the presentation of your answers by using illustrations like charts, graphs and cartoons. This does not mean you need to waste time trying to create a graph or a chart with every answer. Rather, try to quickly illustrate what you mean to say in some of the larger questions that have sub points. This will help in creating an impression.

6) Differentiation- In questions which ask you to differentiate between two concepts, use tables. You can put your points forward clearly when you use a table and the differences will be clearly highlighted in the points within the table. Remember to always explain the basis of the differences that you have highlighted. This will give more weightage to your answer.

7) Word limits- Never exceed the word limit for any any question by trying to fill in too many words. What is important in any answer is to put forward the main points and explaining the basis behind them.

8) Underline- Sometimes, thick paragraphs are inevitable when you are trying to put forward your concepts. This, however, will not be an issue if you find a different way to bring attention to the main points in the paragraphs. Underlining the key points is one of the most useful devises to bring those points into focus.

9) Revise- If you have managed to finish the paper early— which happens with many students— do not leave the exam room or waste the time by idle procrastination. Use the time to go through your answers and recheck the questions.

10) Attempt everything- Do not leave any question! If you don’t remember the exact answer, try to recall what you know and answer the question based on that. You may or may not gain marks for what you’ve written, but leaving a question will not even give you that small chance.

