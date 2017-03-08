CBSE exams 2017: Nearly 19.8 lakh students to appear in Class 10, 12 exam

CBSE exams 2017: To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, CBSE has introduced a series of measures. CBSE exams 2017: To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, CBSE has introduced a series of measures.

CBSE exams 2017: A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams this year which are set to begin tomorrow. Of them, 8,86,506 are from class 10 and 10,98,891 are from class 12.

The number of students participating has increased as compared to the previous year with an additional two lakh students appearing for the class 10 exams and just above 30,000 more for the class 12 exams.

The female-male ratio is quite low for the class 10 students with 3,70,615 girls and 5,15,891 boys appearing for the paper. The ratio is more even at the class 12 level with 4,60,026 girls and 6,38,865 boys taking part.

Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participation for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401) while Delhi has taken the top position for the number of students registered for the class 12 boards (2,58,321). Panchkula has the largest number of exam centres for both class 10 and 12 exams.

Last year, a total of 15,309 schools registered for the exam while this year it has increased to 16,363 in Class 10 exams. Similarly, for Class 12, there are a number of 10678 schools registered which is 557 more than last year.

To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, CBSE has introduced a series of measures to make the board exams easier for everyone.

Here are some initiatives by the CBSE to ensure smooth functioning of the boards:

– The CBSE introduced the Online Affiliated Schools’ Information System (OASIS) to increase transparency and to improve the exam centres’ “location, infrastructure, availability of academic and non-academic faculty for better supervision, invigilation and evaluation.”

– It also introduced the “Exam Centre Locator” mobile app to help parents and student on the exam day. It functions as it is named— a GPS which will identify the exam centre based on the students’ roll numbers and provide pictures and routes to get there easily.

– It dispatched all required materials to the exam centres and made sure that all schools have downloaded the admit cards.

– It will appoint full time observers at “sensitive” exam centres and has already arranged with local authorities to ensure trouble free examination everywhere.

– Scanned photographs have been included in admit cards and question papers have been sealed to prevent any unfair means.

– It has kept a three-tier arrangement for surprise checking. These include the flying squads and special observers.

– Supervisors and district committees have been informed and will be assisting in conducting proper examinations.

