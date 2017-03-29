Delhi HC allows CBSE class 12 student to appear for exams despite low attendance

The board had earlier condoned the shortage of the girl’s attendance on medical grounds and had allowed her to appear for two examinations. The board had earlier condoned the shortage of the girl’s attendance on medical grounds and had allowed her to appear for two examinations.

The Delhi High court on Wednesday stayed the debarment of a student of the class 12 CBSE board. The student, who was short on attendance, has been allowed to write the board exams as she had already appeared for two of them.

The board had earlier condoned the shortage of the girl’s attendance on medical grounds and had allowed her to appear for two examinations, according to advocate Saket Sikri who was representing the girl. He added that the board cannot withdraw its approval without issuing further notice on the issue.

“Since one of the papers in which the girl is to appear is scheduled for tomorrow, this court till further orders stays the impugned order dated March 24 issued by the CBSE and the letter dated March 27 passed by the school,” the High Court said.

The girl had missed school due to medical reasons and the CBSE, on March 24, had debarred her from writing the rest of the exams. The High Court had stayed the order and added that the girl’s result will not be declared.

“However, the present order shall not create any equities in favour of the girl and shall abide by the outcome of the writ petition,” said the court, adding that the girl’s results will be kept in a sealed cover until further notice.

