CBSE Class 12 results 2017: Date undecided, anxious students react

CBSE Class 12 results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced the Class 12 result declaration date yet which has made students anxious. The results are delayed due to consensus over moderation policy. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday had directed the Board to keep the marks moderation policy that it was planning to scrap and this has triggered the chances of a delay in the class 12 results declaration.

Due to this, there is a common feeling of distress among students.

“I have been appearing for entrance exams and a number of them require your class 12 board exam results in order to calculate the score. I need to know whether I have clear these exams or not, but I can’t do that till the board results are out,” says Bhumika Chauhan from Ryan International school, Noida. She adds that class 12 board results are vital for students who have not yet made a decision on what to do after school.

A number of students are dependent on the board exam results to choose their career paths while others report anxiety and rising tension. For students planning to study abroad, there is added pressure.

“I’m planning to do communication abroad and I need my final year grades in order to complete the formalities. The CBSE should at least give a specific date for the results so that we can be prepared,” says Ishanya Narang, a class 12 humanities student. Most foreign universities require the school grades of international students in order to grant them admission. A delay in the results can hinder this process.

“We keep hearing about all the other state boards declaring the results and we are still waiting. The marks moderation policy is alright for those who need, but it does not effect students who score in the 90s. Why couldn’t they take this decision earlier?” says D Ankita, a science stream student in class 12.

Students have even taken to twitter to express their anxiety over the potential delay.

The professional attitude of #CBSE is degrading. Delaying of result has raised blood pressure of Sharma ji exponentially! #CbseResults2017 — Amitesh Gupta (@amiteshspeaks) May 24, 2017

Bestdrama #CbseResults2017

First there was moderation, then no moderation and now god knows when we get em. #CBSE — Nandagopal Sathish (@nandagopal1998) May 24, 2017

CBSE always does this! Not a new thing from the board! Dear Board,we are also bored of this! #cbseresults2017 — ameer muhammed (@ImAmeer12) May 24, 2017

