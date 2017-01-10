CBSE exams 2017: Students unhappy with date sheet, say ‘too less time to focus on entrance exams’

“Unless the board exams are over, children can’t peacefully concentrate on competitive exams,” says the principal of DTEA Senior Secondary School, Delhi. “Unless the board exams are over, children can’t peacefully concentrate on competitive exams,” says the principal of DTEA Senior Secondary School, Delhi.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheets for class 12 and 10 examinations. The board exams, which generally take place from the first date of March, have been pushed back a week due to the elections. The exams will carry on till the end of April. The delay and the extension of dates have drawn mixed reactions from teachers and students.

The chief concern for many is that the postponement would shorten the time required to prepare for the entrance examinations for various undergraduate courses across streams. Most of these entrance exams are scheduled to start in April, May and June. While NEET 2017 is likely to held in May, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is slated to take place on April 2, 2017.

“Now we have just one week to prepare for the JEE mains while last year, there were flat two months,” says D Ankita, a Class 12 science student, from Ryan International School, Noida. She also said that science students with computer electives have only two days to prepare for it. “But it is manageable,” she added.

Palak Bhandari, another student from Class 12, expressed her concern for the delay and the little time they would have after the exams to study for entrance exams. Being from the commerce stream, she complained that the date sheet could have been better arranged.

“We have eight days for Business studies (B.St.), 19 days for economics, but only three days for Maths — the toughest of all the subjects,” she said. She suggested that the dates for mathematics and business studies exams should be switched.

The economics paper is scheduled for April 17, 2017, which bites into the days required to study for entrances to be conducted in May. With exams for subjects like Economics and Hindi occurring in the later half of April, teachers, too, are worried about how to keep the students engaged in preparation.

“The Hindi paper is listed on April 22 and instead of concentrating on that my students will have their attention drawn towards the university entrances,” says R Rangarajan, a teacher at DTEA Senior Secondary School in Delhi. The principal, Raji Kamalasanan, expressed similar concerns and said that the exams have been extended for too long a period.

“How long can a student keep up the preparation momentum?” she asked, “Unless the board exams are over, children can’t peacefully concentrate on competitive exams.”

Other students, however, are quite satisfied with the date sheet and that they were glad the papers have been delayed it gives them more time to prepare. Riya Bansal, a class 12 student from the humanities stream, said they had enough time to prepare between each exam.

