CBSE Class 12 exams 2017: Maths paper lengthy, mixed reaction by students

The CBSE Class 12 mathematics paper was held on Monday, March 20, 2017. Students found the paper pretty “straight forward but lengthy.” Other than the length of the paper, the reactions were varied regarding the level of difficulty.

“I found a number of questions quite difficult and there wasn’t much time to write. I especially found the calculus part quite tough and because I was running out of time, I had to leave a question,” said Ayush Sharma From Somerville School, Noida. Many like him found that there was not enough time to finish the paper.

“The paper wasn’t tough but, due to shortage of time, I could not revise what I wrote,” said D Ankita, a student of Ryan International School, Noida.

“The question paper was quite balanced one. The students found it relatively easy. Questions were set according to NCERT. Some students struggled in some questions. Overall students were quite satisfied,” said Anoop Tiwari, Maths Coordinator VidyaGyan School.

“The CBSE introduced a lot of two-markers in the question paper this year. It made it easier for us,” said Samrat Verma, a class 12 commerce student from Ryan International School, Noida. Many of the students from the science stream were satisfied with how their paper went, despite the lengthy question. However, the students of the science stream had five days to prepare, students in commerce had only three days.

“The questions also required a lot of explanation. That’s what made the paper lengthy. We had to spend a lot of time thinking about the answers,” says Daniyal Abbasi, another student from Somerville School.

The overall reactions were mixed and students have their fingers crossed for lenient examiners, hoping they would grant them good results.

