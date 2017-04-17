CBSE class 12 board exams 2017: Economics paper direct, few tricky questions

CBSE class 12 board exams 2017: Students who found the paper confusing said that it did not follow the pattern that they had expected. CBSE class 12 board exams 2017: Students who found the paper confusing said that it did not follow the pattern that they had expected.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the board examination for Economics for class 12. Students who appeared for the exam had mixed reactions about the paper. While many found it simple, others said there were a few questions that puzzled them.

“This year the questions that usually get covered under the six marks section were listed as four mark questions,” said Oneeka Deep, an Economics teacher at VidyaGyan. Students who found the paper confusing said that it did not follow the pattern that they had expected.

The CBSE paper was divided in two parts— section A was for Micro-Economics while section B was for Macro-Economics— following the yearly paper pattern. Many students found section A slightly more tricky than the second section.

“Section A had four six marker questions. Three of them were numericals, which took me a lot of time to complete,” says Khushi Tyagi from Sommerville school, Noida.

Gauri Sharma, another class 12 commerce student, said that the second section of the Economics paper followed a regular pattern so she was able to cover this part of the paper easily.

“Most of the questions in the paper were very direct and I’m happy that I was able to finish the paper on time,” says Sharma. She adds that there were no questions related to the current Indian economy in either of the sections

The CBSE Economics paper this year had a few tricky questions but was largely direct. The simple questions balanced out the more difficult four markers and many students were pleased with their attempt.

