CBSE Class 10th results 2017 to release this week at cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 exams 2017 after a slight delay. However, it is expected that the Board won’t delay the results of Class 10 and should announce it this week. A total of 19,85,397 students from Classes 10 and 12 have registered for the board exams 2017 out of, 8,86,506 are from Class 10.

Students who have appeared for the state board exams can check their results from the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in and check this page for updates. This year, the number of students registered for the exam has increased as compared to the previous year with an additional two lakh students sat for the exam.

Last year, a total of 15,309 schools registered for the Class 10th board exam while this year it has increased to 16,363 in Class 10 exams. Also, the female-male ratio is quite low for the class 10 students with 3,70,615 girls and 5,15,891 boys appearing for the paper.

Among the cities, Chennai has the highest number of students participation for the Class 10 board exams (1,54,401).

CBSE class 10th results 2017: How to download marksheet

– Go to the official websites mentioned above

– Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 results of 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

