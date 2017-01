CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2017: Date sheets revised, check here

CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017: This year, there are 10,98,420 students appearing for the class 12 exam CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017: This year, there are 10,98,420 students appearing for the class 12 exam

CBSE class 10, 12 examinations 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised the date sheet for class 10 and class 12. The changes for class 10 are for the subjects of Tamil, Gurung and National Cadet Cops. For class 12, the dates have been changed for Theatre studies, Tangkhul, Physical Education, Sociology and Food Service-II.

Last years, girls scored higher in the class 10 examination with an average score of 96.36 per cent and private schools in the capital performed better than government-run and aided school. This year, there are 10,98,420 students appearing for the class 12 exam, with 10677 schools having registered to the board.

Changes:

Class 10

Tamil- Saturday, March 18, 2017

(Old date- March 10, 2017)

Gurung- Friday, March 10, 2017

(Old date- March 23, 2017)

National Cadet Cops- Thursday, March 23, 2017

(Old date- March 15, 2017)

Class 12

Theatre studies- Monday, April 10, 2017

(Old date- April 20, 2017)

Tangkhul- Monday, April 10, 2017

(Old date- April 20, 2017)

Physical Education- Wednesday, April 12, 2017

(Old date- April 10, 2017)

Sociology- Thursday, April 20, 2017

(Old date- April 12, 2017)

Food Service-II- Wednesday, April 26, 2017

(Old date- April 29, 2017)

Revised class 10 date sheet:

Thursday, March 9

401 Dynamics Retail (O)

402 Info Tech (O)

403 Security (O)

404 Auto Tech (O)

406 Int. Tourism(O) and (C)

461 Dynamics Retail(C)

462 Info Tech (C)

463 Security (C)

464 Auto Tech (C)

466 Int. Tourism (C)

467 Beauty And Wellness

Friday, March 10

132 Gurung

002 Hindi Course A

085 Hindi Course B

Wednesday, March 15

007 Telugu

018 French

166 Information & Comm Tech

Thursday, March 16

031 Music Car Vocal

032 Music Car Ins Mel.

033 Music Car Ins Per.

034 Music Hind.Vocal

035 Music Hind.Ins Mel

036 Music Hind.Ins Per

Saturday, March 18

006 Tamil

154 Elem. Of Business

254 Elem. Of Book-K & Accy

354 E-Typewriting English

454 E-Typewriting Hindi

Monday, March 20

049 Painting

096 Spanish

021 Russian

Wednesday, March 22

086 Science

090 Science W/O Prac

Thursday, March 23

076 National Cadet Corps

003 Urdu Course A

010 Gujarati

011 Manipuri

017 Tibetan

023 Persian

024 Nepali

025 Limboo

026 Lepcha

093 Tangkhul

094 Japanese

095 Bhutia

098 Mizo

099 Bahasa Melayu

122 Comm. Sanskrit

303 Urdu Course B

Saturday, March 25

008 Sindhi

122 Sanskrit

Monday, March 27

004 Punjabi

005 Bengali

009 Marathi

012 Malayalam

013 Odia

014 Assamese

015 Kannada

016 Arabic

020 German

Thursday, March 30

101 English Comm.

184 English Lang & Lit

Monday, April 3

041 Mathematics

Wednesday, April 5

165 Foundation of IT

Saturday, April 8

087 Social Science

Monday, April 10

064 Home Science

Revised date sheet for class 12 exams, 2017:

Thursday, March 9, 2017

ENGLISH ELECTIVE –NCERT

ENGLISH ELECTIVE-CBSE(FUNCTIONAL ENGLISH)

ENGLISH CORE

Friday, March 10, 2017

DANCE –KATHAK

DANCE-BHARATNATYAM

DANCE –ODISSI

DANCE-KATHKALI

CREATIVE WRITING & TRANSLATION STUDIES

SINDHI OFFICE COMMUNICATION

INFORMATION STORAGE & RETRIVAL

INTEGRATED TRANSPORT OPERATION

FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

TRAVEL AGENCY & TOUR OPERATIONS BUSINESS (NSQF)

SALESMANSHIP-II

CAPITAL MARKET OPERATIONS

BANKING-II

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

PHYSICS

PERSIAN

SECRETARIAL PRACTICE & ACCOUNTING

AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION – III

OPTICS –II

RADIOGRAPHY-I GENERAL

ELECTRICAL MACHINE

CLINICAL BIO-CHEMISTRY (MLT)

CHILD HEALTH NURSING

GARMENT CONSTRUCTION –II

TRADITIONAL INDIAN TEXTILE

Thursday, March 16, 2017

BUSINESS STUDIES

BASIC HORTICULTURE-II

BEAUTY & HAIR -II

OPERATION & MAINTENANCE OF COMMUNICATION DEVICES

Saturday, March 18, 2017

URDU ELECTIVE

PUNJABI

TAMIL

MANIPURI

MALAYALAM

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

URDU CORE

Monday, March 20, 2017

MATHEMATICS

FIRST AID & EMERGENCY MEDICAL CARE

CLINICAL BIO-CHEMISTRY & MICROBIOLOGY-II

MICROBIOLOGY (MLT)

HEALTH CENTRE MANAGEMENT

OPTHALMIC TECHNIQUES-II

RADIOGRAPHY-II (SPECIAL INVESTIGATION IMAGING RADIOGRAPHY)

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

SHORTHAND ENGLISH

SHORTHAND HINDI

FASHION STUDIES

AGRICULTURE

ODIA

GERMAN

RUSSIAN

ENGINEERING SCIENCE

DATABASE MANAGEMENT APPLICATION (NSQF)

Thursday, March 23, 2017

HISTORY

RETAIL SERVICES-II(NSQF)

LOGISTICE OPERATION & SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT –II

BUSINESS OPERATION & ADMINISTRATION –II

LABORATORY MEDICINES (CLINICAL PATHOLOGY HEMATOLOGY & HISTOPATHOLOGY –II (MLT)

Friday, March 24, 2017

FOOD PRODUCTION III

INTRODUCTION TO HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT(NSQF)

Saturday, March 25, 2017

CHEMISTRY APPLIED PHYSICS

FOOD & BEVERAGE COST & CONTROL

FLORICULTURE

COST ACCOUNTING

BIOLOGY OPTHALMIC-II

RADIATION PHYSICS

Monday, March 27, 2017

INFORMATICS PRACTICES

COMPUTER SCIENCE

ADVANCED FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

OLERICULTURE – II

INSURANCE –II

BASIC PATTERN DEVELOPMENT

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

ACCOUNTANCY

BAKERY-II

HOLISTIC HEALTH –II

SECURITY(NSQF)

Thursday, March 30, 2017

FOOD PRODUCTION IV

Friday, March 31, 2017

ENGINEERING GRAPHICS

HERITAGE CRAFTS

HUMAN RIGHTS & GENDER STUDIES

LIBRARY AND INFORMATION

SCIENCE

TIBETAN

JAPANESE

SPANISH

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

MARKETING- II

TEXTILE CHEMICAL PROCESSING

WEB APPLICATION – II (NSQF)

Saturday, April 1, 2017

KNOWLEDGE TRADITIONS & PRACTICE OF INDIA

LEGAL STUDIES

GRAPHIC DESIGN

HEALTH EDUCATION, COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC

RELATIONS & PUBLIC HEALTH

THE CREATIVE & COMMERCIAL PROCESS IN MASS MEDIA-II

PRINTED TEXTILE

TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION(ENG.)

Monday, April 3, 2017

POLITICAL SCIENCE

LABORATORY MEDICINE-II

RETAIL OPERATIONS-II(NSQF)

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING-II

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

BIOLOGY

TAXATION-II

DERIVATIVE MARKET OPERATIONS

AIR CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION-IV

Thursday, April 6, 2017

GEOGRAPHY

BIOTECHNOLOGY

LIBRARY SYSTEMS & RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

Monday, April 10, 2017

THEATRE STUDIES

TANGKHUL

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Monday, April 17, 2017

ECONOMICS

TROUBLE SHOOTING & MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

Tuesday, April, 18, 2017

HOME SCIENCE

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

PAINTING

GRAPHICS

SCULPTURE

APPLIED ARTS-COMMERCIAL ARTS

ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

CONFECTIONERY

Friday, April 20, 2017

SOCIOLOGY

Saturday, April 22, 2017

HINDI ELECTIVE

GUJARATI

NEPALI

LIMBOO

LEPCHA

BHUTIA

HINDI CORE

Monday, April 24, 2017

PSYCHOLOGY

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

MUSIC KARANATAKA (VOCAL)

MUSIC KARANATAKA INSTRUMENTAL (MELODIC)

MUSIC HINDUSTANI VOCAL

MUSIC HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL MELODIC

MUSIC HINDUSTANI INSTRUMENTAL PERCUSSION

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

MASS MEDIA STUDIES

FOOD SERVICE-II

Thursday, April 27, 2017

SANSKRIT ELECTIVE

BENGALI

TELUGU

MARATHI

ARABIC

FRENCH

TELUGU-TELANGANA

MIZO

SANSKRIT CORE

UNDERSTANDING THE EVOLUTION AND FORMS OF MASS MEDIA-II

AUTO ENGINEERING-II(NSQF)

Friday, April 28, 2017

NATIONAL CADET CORPS(NCC)

MULTIMEDIA & WEB TECHNOLOGY

AUTOSHOP REPAIR & PRACTICE-II NSQF

FABRIC STUDY

TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION(HINDI)

Saturday, April 29, 2017

PHILOSOPHY

ENTERPRENEURSHIP

OFFICE PROCEDURE & PRACTICES

BASIC CONCEPT OF HEALTH AND DISEASE AND MEDICAL TERMINOLOGY

GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY

MIDWIFERY

