CBSE class 12 exams 2017: Accountancy paper lengthy and tricky

CBSE exams 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Accountancy paper for class 12 today. The students have found the test to be lengthy and tricky. Most examinees complained that there were many unexpected questions.

“There was an eight marker question on journal entries that took up a lot of time. I had filled in three pages of tables by the time I was done with that question,” said Ayush Malik, a class 12 student from Mayur School, Noida. He added that there were a number of questions that were above average.

Students said that in many of the previous years’ papers there were one or two tricky questions. This year, however, students had to struggle through more number of questions of the higher lever.

“The paper was a little lengthy compared to the previous years because there were questions in the one-two marks section which actually had answers meant for three or four markers. That made us need to write and think more than usual,” said Sanya Gupta, from Ryan International School, Noida.

Students said that the difficulty was “average to high” for the four, six and eight marker questions. They added that there were a number of questions that required them to think of and figure out the different concepts and many found that they were spending too much time on such questions.

“When I was practising for the boards, I had gone through many mock tests and previous years’ papers, but I had always managed to finish a half an hour early. This time, I was writing the paper till the last minute and I had absolutely no time to revise,” says Palak Bhandari, from RIS, Noida.

Overall, the accountancy paper was taken to be more difficult than usual, filled with questions that students did not expect and lengthy.

