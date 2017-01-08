CBSE Board exams 2017 not to be delayed due to assembly polls

CBSE board exams 2017: The CBSE has asked the CEC to keep in mind the schedule for board exams while setting the dates for the assembly polls. (Express photo) CBSE board exams 2017: The CBSE has asked the CEC to keep in mind the schedule for board exams while setting the dates for the assembly polls. (Express photo)

The class 10 and class 12 board examinations under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this year will will not be delayed by the assembly polls. The CBSE wrote to the chief election committee regarding the same.

According to TOI, the CBSE has asked the CEC to keep in mind the schedule for board exams while setting the dates for the assembly polls. The exams will most likely take place on March 1, 2017. However, no exams will be conducted on March 4, 8 and 11.

The exams generally take place in the months of March and April. TOI reported that the schedules for class 10 and 12 board examinations will be released next week.

Last year, the class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on March 1 for which over 25 lakh students to appeared. When the results were declared, it was found that class 12 students from government schools outshined those from private schools. Girls were the top scorers when it came to the class 10 results in 2016, with over 96.21 percent of the students passing the examination.

