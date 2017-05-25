CBSE results 2017 updates: Know everything about the result declaration date

CBSE results 2017 to be released by May-end CBSE results 2017 to be released by May-end

CBSE results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not announced the official result declaration date for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2017 yet due to High Court’s decision on marks moderation. On this page, we’ll keep you updated on what all decision are taken regarding CBSE results this month:

CBSE results 2017 updates

May 25, Thursday morning: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the CBSE will release the results on time. “CBSE will declare the result dates, there is nothing to worry about, no injustice will be meted out to anyone,” said Javadekar.

May 24, Wednesday evening: According to sources, the Board is considering the option of filing a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the HC order.

May 24: CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said to wait till Thursday for some announcement.

May 24, Wednesday morning: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar met CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi, School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and Higher Education Secretary K K Sharma to discuss Delhi High Court’s decision.

May 23: Delhi High Court directed the CBSE to continue the moderation policy for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations held this year.

May 17: Delhi University’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi refuses to give preference to CBSE students.

May 9: CBSE’s chairman RK Chaturvedi had written to Delhi University’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi requesting him to tweak the university’s admission policy to introduce some concession for CBSE students this year.

April 24: Besides CBSE, members of over 30 schools boards, with the exception of Kerala State Board, agreed to stop “upward revision/spiking of marks” from this academic year.

