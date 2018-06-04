NEET UG Result 2018: Kalpana Kumari scores 691/720, obtains AIR 1

NEET Result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 today, on June 4, a day earlier than the scheduled date. This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720. The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Candidates can now check their respective scores at the official website – cbseneet.nic.in.
Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27. This year, the cut-off for the general category stands at 50 percent, and 40 percent for other category candidates. Around, 6,34,987 candidates got marks in the margin of 691 to 119. Other candidates received marks less than 118.
As the result is out now, MCI will start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. For the rest of the 85 per cent seats, which fall under state quota, counselling will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level. Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified the competitive examination, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category.
Cut-off percentile and score: NEET 2018 Result
UR: 50th percentile (691 – 119) – 634,987 candidates
OBC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 54653 candidates
SC: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 17209 candidates
ST: 40th percentile (118 – 96) – 7446 candidates
UR-PH: 45th percentile (118 – 107) – 205 candidates
OBC-PH: 40th percentile (106 – 96) – 104 candidates
SC-PH: 40th percentile (106 – 96) – 36 candidates
ST-PH: 40th percentile (106-96) – 12 candidates
It should be noted that the exam is not for admissions to institutions established through an Act of Parliament such as AIIMS and the JIPMER in Puducherry.
