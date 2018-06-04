NEET Result 2018: All India merit list released, check top 20 rank holders here

NEET Result 2018: As the result is out now, MCI will start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. As the result is out now, MCI will start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats.

NEET Result 2018: Five candidates from Delhi have made it to the top 20 merit list of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 result, which has been released today, on June 4, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As the result is out now, MCI will start the counselling procedure for 15 per cent All India Quota seats. For the rest of the 85 per cent seats, which fall under state quota, counselling will be conducted separately by the concerned authorities on state level. Over 7 lakh candidates have qualified the competitive examination, out of which 6.3 lakh are from the general category.

Topper Kalpana Kumari hails from Delhi and has obtained the All India Rank 1, with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

NEET UG 2018 merit list: Top 20 rank holders

1) Kalpana Kumari, Bihar: 691

2) Rohan Purohit, Telangana: 690

3) Himanshu Sharma, Delhi: 690

4) Aarosh Dhamija, Delhi: 686

5) Prince Choudhary, Rajasthan: 686

6) Varun Muppidi: 685

7) Agrawal Krishna Ashish, Maharashtra: 685

8) Ankadala Anirudh Babu, Andhra Pradesh: 680

9) Madhvan Gupta, Punjab: 680

10) Ramneek Kaur Mahal, Punjab: 680

11) Aditya Gupta, Delhi: 680

12) Keerthana K, Tamil Nadu: 676

13) Ritwik Kumar Sahoo, West Bengal: 676

14) Onteru Venkata Sai Harsha Vardhan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh: 675

15) Sahil Sachinbhai Shah, Gujarat: 675

16) Menda Jaideep, Andhr Pradesh: 675

17) Abhishek Kumar, Delhi: 675

18) Tanuj Jatin Presswala, Gujarat: 675

19) Koduru Sriharsha, Andhra Pradesh: 675

20) Amulya Gupta, Delhi: 675

The exam was conducted on May 6 this year and over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25 and the candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27.

