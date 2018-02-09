CBSE NEET UG 2018: Check who all are not eligible to apply

CBSE will conduct NEET 2018 on May 6 CBSE will conduct NEET 2018 on May 6

NEET 2018: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical programmes will be held on May 6, 2018. After speculations over syllabus and eligibility criteria, CBSE has issued a notification on February 8 evening. The last date to submit the application form along with fees is March 9.

NEET 2018: Medical aspirants ineligible to apply

— NIOS students: All those candidates who have passed 10+2 from Open Schools or as the private candidate shall not be eligible to appear for NEET UG.

— Study of biology/ bio-technology as an additional subject at 10+2 level also shall not permissible.

— Students who are above 25 years cannot sit for the exam.

— One has to register using their Aadhaar card. In case a candidate has not applied yet, they should apply and register using Aadhaar enrollment number.

— Those who are appearing for class 12 exams this year and if they fail to qualify it with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of counselling will not get admission.

Important dates

Application process begins: February 8

Fee payment begins: February 9

Fee payment ends: March 19 (11:50 pm)

Last date to submit forms: March 9

Correction in application form: March 12 to 16

Admit card display: April second week

Exam date: May 6

Display of OMR sheet and answer keys: Dates not announced yet

Result declaration: June 5

