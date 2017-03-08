CBSE NEET UG 2017: Application correction facility available, know how to make changes

NEET 2017: As many as 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam NEET 2017: As many as 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam

NEET 2017: The one time correction facility has been made available for candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG), 2017. All the candidates who have not filled their Aadhaar card number or have mistakenly typed their wrong birth details, gender, disability status, exam centre ect can correct it online.

CBSE will conduct NEET 2017 on May 7. As many as 10 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the exam to be held in 1500 examination centres.

Steps to make changes in the NEET 2017 exam form:

Log on to the official website — cbseneet.nic.in

On the left hand side under the “Current Events” column, click on the notification titled “Remove Discrepancy in Uploaded Image(s)”

You’ll be taken to another page.

Here, enter you’re application number and password and click on “Login”

On this page, read all important instructions and follow the steps to make the changes and/or edit your picture or signature scan. Make sure to save you application after editing.

Earlier, medical aspirants who have already given AIPMT and NEET 2016 over three times were notified ineligible to appear for the entrance examination. However, on February 3, the authorities clarified the NEET 2017 will be counted as first attempt for all the candidates, irrespective of their previous attempts in AIPMT/NEET.

