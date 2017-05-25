NEET PG 2017: Cut-offs to be reduced for this year

The Ministry pointed out that the lowering of cut-offs is applicable for the academic year 2017 The Ministry pointed out that the lowering of cut-offs is applicable for the academic year 2017

The Union Health Ministry has said on May 24 that the cut-offs for admission to postgraduate medical courses through the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 will be reduced by 7.5 percentile points. The decision is taken after receiving representations from the state governments that said seats in some categories may remain vacant as there are insufficient number of candidates available.

Therefore, the cut offs for NEET-PG 2017 for general candidates, 32.5 percentile for reserved category candidates and 37.5 percentile for PWD (persons with disabilities) category.

“It has been decided in consultation with the Medical Council of India (MCI) to reduce the percentile cut offs for

NEET-PG 2017 by 7.5 percentile, taking them to 42.5 percentile for general candidates, 32.5 percentile for reserved category candidates and 37.5 percentile for PWD category,” an official statement said.

NEET–PG 2017 was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for admission to all post-graduate medical courses in the country. The qualifying criteria was 50 percentile points for general category, 40 percentile for OBC/SC/ST and 45 percentile for PWD category.

The Ministry pointed out that the lowering of cut-offs is applicable for the academic year 2017 only and around 9,000 additional candidates are expected to benefit by this decision.

As per Clause 9 sub-clause III of the Medical Council of India’s Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000, when sufficient number of candidates fail to secure minimum marks, the central government in consultation with the MCI, may lower the minimum marks which shall be applicable for the said academic year only.

“Representations were received from some state governments that seats in some categories may remain vacant as sufficient number of candidates are not available,” the ministry said.

