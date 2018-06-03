CBSE NEET 2018: Results to be declared soon at cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2018: The result is expected to be released on June 5 NEET 2018: The result is expected to be released on June 5

NEET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has stated that the results of the NEET examination are likely to be released on June 5. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through cbseneet.nic.in.

This year, over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam that was conducted on May 6, 2018. According to students, the Physics paper was lengthier than last year with an increase in the application based and calculative questions.

Earlier, the CBSE had released the answer keys on May 25. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the answer keys till May 27.

NEET 2018: Cut-off

According to experts, the cut-off is likely to drop considering the difficulty level of the NEET paper.

Last year cut-off

The qualifying percentage for the unreserved category was 50 percent and the qualifying score as per qualification percentile (out of 720) was 131. For OBC/ SC/ ST category, it was 107 and the qualifying percentage was 40 percent (107 percentile). Similarly, for physically challenged, it was 118.

The All India merit list of the qualified candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. CBSE will provide the rank.

