NEET 2017 result date: Why was result delayed? check NEET 2017 highlights here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 this year and is set to release the results today. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check they results on the official websites – cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in and keep a tab on the Indian Express to be updated when the results are declared.

This entrance exam for medical schools across the country went through numerous changes in 2017. Here are some highlights about NEET 2017 that you need to know:

1. Delay:

The CBSE was scheduled to release the results for NEET 2017 tentatively on June 8, however, this has been delayed by more than a week due to a number of decisions that had to be made around-

– The differences in the level of difficulty between languages. Candidates of the Bengali, Tamil and Gujarati language mediums of NEET 2017 alleged that their paper was more difficult than the English medium paper. While around 10.5 lakh aspirants took the test in Hindi and English, there were around 1.25-1.5 lakh students took it in the eight regional languages. Read | NEET 2017 result

– The decision at the Madras High Court around the extra marks to be granted to in-service candidates of NEET 2017 who were working in remote regions. Petitioners were against the move since the regions were not properly defined and feared that undeserving candidates will gain extra marks. The Court settled the matter by eliminating 3 districts of Tamil Nadu from the regions that have the benefit. The High Court categories A, B and C will not be excluded from gaining the extra marks. Lists A and B include healthcare centres in hilly regions while list C includes government hospitals under DM and RHS in remote and difficult areas.

2. Age cap:

With the turn of the year, NEET had introduced many changes including a limit on the age of the candidates who wish to appear for the exam. With a cap on the age at 25 years, protests were sparked demanding that such limits be removed. On April 1, 2017, the Supreme Court succumbed to the demands and removed the age cap. The admission portal was reopened for candidates above 25 years who had not yet applied. The final decision on age criteria is yet to be announced by the court.

3. Attempts:

At the same time as the introduction of the age cap, a limit on the number of attempts was also introduced. Candidates again protested against this. On February 4, the CBSE said that it will consider NEET 2017 to be the first attempt and all previous attempts with the AIPMT will not be taken into account for the cap on attempts.

4. Cut-off:

The cut offs for undergraduate courses through NEET 2017 are expected to increase compared to last year as the paper was comparatively less difficult. Last year, out of 7,31,225 candidates who appeared for the exam only 4,09,477 candidates were able to clear the cut-off, while just 19,325 candidates of the top 15 per cent qualified for the counselling process. Experts say that the cut off this year would be around 480 while last year it was around 468.

