NEET 2017: Madras High Court grants stay on results till June 7

The Madras High court today ordered a stay on the NEET 2017 results declaration. A plea was filed in the court that demanded cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test held on May 7. In an interim order, the High Court has asked CBSE not to announce the results till June 7 until final orders are passed.
A vacation bench of Justice R Mahadevan had on May 22 sought the CBSE’s stand on the plea filed by an aspiring medical student’s mother. The plea contended that the examination breached the students’ right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.
The plea said NEET 2017 was conducted in all major languages, however the question paper in English was based on the CBSE syllabus, whereas the one in Tamil was based on the state syllabus.
She alleged the authorities never informed the candidates that the question papers in different languages would not be the same and that they have the discretion to frame different set of questions in different languages. The petitioner has also sought a direction to re-conduct NEET with same set of questions of all major languages in India.
- May 24, 2017 at 8:02 pmAn unbiased expert should be made to decide the difficulty level in the different question papers. The court should not go by the judgement of the mother whose ward's exam didnt go too well. A re neet is a serious issue as after giving the exam many lose the focus and concentration within few days and wouldnt be able to build up the same mentality one had before the neet exam and might perform less better than the first one. So i hope the honourable judge of madras hc would take in the views of other students from other states too as one single decision can affect lives of manyReply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:51 pmWhy should any test professional be conducted in all languages. Let me ask the pe ioner and the judge that will any student study medicine/ pg in a local language or in English . This country is going to dogs ' anyone can throw a piece of bone in any direction and thing shall follow as per their wishReply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:48 pmArticle 14. Equality before law The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, or place of birth. In what manner NEET 2017 breached. If the question difficulty levels are different then equality will be sustained through standardization rule based on the difficulty level according to the subject expert view. This standard is followed for JEE main, AIIMS and Jipmer rank list also. By this standardization rule the euality is maintained as we are doing in the reservation. Just cancel the exam written by 11 lakh students based on the difference in difficulty level cannot be understand and digested.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:47 pmLet those who want to write the re exams write it again, after cancel their "phase 1" mark. Those who want to retain their phase 1 mark, let it be so. NO NORMALISATIONReply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:39 pmRe Exams should be conducted until the pe ioners son gets a good score !!!!!!Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:30 pmCBSE chairman should resign or the government should sack him.Reply
- May 24, 2017 at 7:58 pmWhy the poor fellow should go. The govt should think about it. I am the CM of a state I talk to PM tell him to conduct test in that particular language also as the elections are due there and its done. These things happen in India only . I am sure if the pe ioner goes to US for USMLE she is going to get that test conducted in any language she wants. This is how we promote casteism . All isms and then talk of upliftment of reserved categories. If we want to put an end to it give all facilities to downtrodden but conduct the test in one language and let merit alone supervene . No reservations . No politicsReply
