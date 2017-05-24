NEET 2017: Madras High Court grants stay on results till June 7

NEET 2017: Aspirants with their admit cards before a National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) NEET 2017: Aspirants with their admit cards before a National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

The Madras High court today ordered a stay on the NEET 2017 results declaration. A plea was filed in the court that demanded cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test held on May 7. In an interim order, the High Court has asked CBSE not to announce the results till June 7 until final orders are passed.

A vacation bench of Justice R Mahadevan had on May 22 sought the CBSE’s stand on the plea filed by an aspiring medical student’s mother. The plea contended that the examination breached the students’ right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The plea said NEET 2017 was conducted in all major languages, however the question paper in English was based on the CBSE syllabus, whereas the one in Tamil was based on the state syllabus.

She alleged the authorities never informed the candidates that the question papers in different languages would not be the same and that they have the discretion to frame different set of questions in different languages. The petitioner has also sought a direction to re-conduct NEET with same set of questions of all major languages in India.

