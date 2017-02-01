NEET 2017 to be conducted in 10 languages

NEET 2017: The registration process began on Tuesday, January 30. NEET 2017: The registration process began on Tuesday, January 30.

NEET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced two more language in which the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 will be conducted. Previously, the examination for post graduate and under graduate courses was to be held in eight languages — Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. Now, the examination will be conducted in two more languages — Oriya and Kannada.

However, Urdu has not been included within the languages of the NEET exam. Last month, a student organisation had written to the Medical Council of India to include Urdu in the list of regional languages. They initiated an online petition for conducting NEET in Urdu, which has garnered over 1,300 signatures.

NEET replaced AIPMT this year. The exam has been made mandatory for admissions in all-India medical/ dental colleges. No other state can conduct a separate medical entrance.

The registration process began on Tuesday, January 30, and will go on till March 1. Candidates must be no younger than 17 and not older than 25 to give the paper. A limit of three attempts has also been introduced for NEET 2017.

