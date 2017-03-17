NEET 2017: MCI to remove age, attempt cap

Students protest over NEET 2017 criterias Students protest over NEET 2017 criterias

In a relief to thousands of candidates who have or are planning to apply for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2017), the Medical Council of India has decided to remove limitations over age and attempt will be removed.

As per a TOI report, on Thursday, the MCI said their decision is based on recommendations from the oversight committee and the Union Health Ministry. “The oversight committee felt such limitations will reduce the number of doctors in the country. The Union Health Ministry agreed and suggested recommendation to us. We have passed it,” said MCI vice-president Dr CV Bhirmanandham.

“We give everyone the opportunity to clear the test. Students who don’t make it this year either because they haven’t prepared for the test or because they haven’t applied for the test on time can always try later. It gives even undergraduate students of BSc an opportunity,” said Bhirmanandham.

In January, CBSE released the official notification announcing limits to age and number of attempts for candidates appearing for NEET UG 2017. Therefore, candidates were allowed to appear thrice including the one they have already taken in the previous years. After protest from the students and parents, the government rectified the norms and announced NEET-2017 to be considered as the first attempt for all candidates.

However, the age criteria where an aspirant should not be older than 25 years (30 years for reserved category) to be eligible for the paper remained same. In all these months, several petitions were filed to roll back the decision.

In 2016, the Supreme Court made NEET mandatory for admission in medical colleges.

