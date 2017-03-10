CBSE mandates six subjects for Class 10 boards from 2017-18

For the vocational subject, the total marks will be 50 for the exam and 50 marks for the practicals and internal assessments. For the vocational subject, the total marks will be 50 for the exam and 50 marks for the practicals and internal assessments.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made six subjects mandatory for students giving their class 10 board exams from the next academic year. The CBSE has remodeled its assessment scheme by making it compulsory for class 10 students to appear for a vocational subject as an additional course.

The board had recently announce that the class 10 board exams have been made compulsory from the next academic session. Till this year, students had to give five subjects for their class 10 boards including two languages, social science, mathematics and science. From the academic year of 2017-18, students will have to appear for these papers along with one extra vocational subject. This has been mandated under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

The vocational subjects include Dynamics of Retailing, Information Technology, Security, Automobile Technology, Introduction to Financial Market, Introduction to Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Basic Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, and Health Care Services. Students can choose any one of these 13 subjects for the vocational course.

The marks of the vocational subject will be counted only when a student fails any one of the three elective subjects— social science, mathematics and science. The marks for the failed subject will the replaced by the marks scored by the vocational subject. Students can however reappear for any of the electives by sitting for the compartment exam for that subject.

“The board exam result will be computed accordingly. However, if a candidate desires to reappear for the failed subject they can appear in the compartment examination,” a circular released by the CBSE said.

For the vocational subject, the total marks will be 50 for the exam and 50 marks for the practicals and internal assessments. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent combined for the exam and the practicals to pass the subject.

The CBSE also did away with 34 vocational subjects and seven academic electives for class 12 students due to the low enrolment numbers.

The class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on March 9 with the English (NCERT, core and functional) exam for class 12 students. Class 10 students appeared for Dynamics Retail, Info Tech, Security, Auto Tech, Int. Tourism, Dynamics Retail, Info Tech, Security, Auto Tech, Int Tourism, Beauty And Wellness. Over 19.8 lakh students have registered for the CBSE boards this year.

