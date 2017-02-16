CBSE makes NCERT books mandatory for next academic session

CBSE has directed schools to raise their NCERT books demand from March 15 to 22, 2017. (Express archive) CBSE has directed schools to raise their NCERT books demand from March 15 to 22, 2017. (Express archive)

CBSE affiliated schools will have to use National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks from the 2017-18 academic session. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Human Resource Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar.

This recent move will standardise study materials for schools across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular, has directed schools to raise their NCERT books demand from March 15 to 22, 2017. The schools can place their textbook requirements by login using existing credentials on the official website.

Through its 680 empanelled distribution vendors across the country, the schools have to send their demands class-wise, rather than section-wise. CBSE will also monitor the annual subscription by schools.

The move comes at a time when many parents were complaining that they are forced to purchase textbooks from private publishers that are costlier than the NCERT books.

