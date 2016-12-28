Madras High Court issues notice to authorities on NGO’s impleading plea

The petitioner submitted that the school had even admitted students while construction was going on in some places. (Source: File) The petitioner submitted that the school had even admitted students while construction was going on in some places. (Source: File)

The Madras High Court has issued notice to Commissioner of Police, CBSE and others on an impleading petition filed by an NGO seeking a direction to authorities to take action on alleged illegality committed by a Hyderabad based Educational Institution in Chennai. According to the plea filed by Change India, which had already filed a PIL to close down 746 unrecognised schools, the Narayana Group of Schools have established almost 14 schools in and around Chennai within a span of one year.

The petitioner submitted that the school had even admitted students while construction was going on in some places. The First Bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M. Sundar, allowed the plea when it came up for hearing last week.

Besides the Commissioner of Police and CBSE, the court issued notice to TANGEDCO and CMDA also. The court then directed the authorities to file counters and posted the matter for further hearing to February 21.