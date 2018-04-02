CBSE LIVE UPDATES: Exams postponed in Punjab, Delhi HC to hear a plea for court-monitored probe

In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike (Bharath bandh) against the Supreme Court’s dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, the CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. However, exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a court-monitored probe into the recent leaks of the exam papers of CBSE class 10 and 12 Maths and Economics paper respectively. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar will hear the plea today. The petition by NGO Social Jurist has sought that the class 10 Maths exam be held in April rather than July as proposed by the authorities. A petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal has proposed to award grace marks to the students in the Maths and Economics re-examination.
The three accused who were arrested yesterday in connection with the Class 12 Economics paper from Delhi have denied any link with the CBSE official, suspended for 'laxity' in his duty, said a police official, privy to the probe. The arrested teachers have denied any connection with the suspended CBSE oficial K S Rana, officer said.
The arrested teachers were identified as Rishabh, 29 and Rohit, 26 of the Mother Khazani Convent School in Bawana, and private coaching centre tutor Tauqeer, 26.
Apart from Punjab, the CBSE is conducting examinations on language papers all over India. The Class 12 students are sitting for Hindi Elective, Gujarati, Nepali, Kashmiri, Hindi Core exams while the Class 10 students are giving French, Sanskrit, Urdu.
