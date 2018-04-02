CBSE LIVE UPDATES: Exams postponed in Punjab, Delhi HC to hear a plea for court-monitored probe

Students protesting against the CBSE at Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on March 29,2018. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Students protesting against the CBSE at Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on March 29,2018. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

In the wake of Dalit organisations’ call for a nationwide strike (Bharath bandh) against the Supreme Court’s dilution of SC\ST Atrocities Act, the CBSE has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams scheduled for Monday in Punjab. However, exams will be held as scheduled in Chandigarh and in the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear a court-monitored probe into the recent leaks of the exam papers of CBSE class 10 and 12 Maths and Economics paper respectively. The bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar will hear the plea today. The petition by NGO Social Jurist has sought that the class 10 Maths exam be held in April rather than July as proposed by the authorities. A petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal has proposed to award grace marks to the students in the Maths and Economics re-examination.

