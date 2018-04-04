CBSE leak: Crime Branch says math paper probe will go on

Angry over CBSE re-test, students hold protests. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Angry over CBSE re-test, students hold protests. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

EVEN AS the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided not to conduct a re-test for the Class X mathematics paper, the Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday said they will continue with the investigation into it since they have discovered “more than one chain” in the alleged leak.

As per the FIR registered in the case by the Crime Branch on March 28, the complaint lodged by the Board stated that the CBSE chairman received a mail — which informed her of the alleged leak — eight hours before the examination was set to start. The mail, the FIR stated, contained 12 .jpg files purportedly showing the leaked paper, written by hand. Police sources had told The Indian Express that the mails showed nine questions had been leaked.

“However, during investigation, Crime Branch officers recovered from various students and tutors from across the city photographs with the 25 questions that were being circulated on WhatsApp. While the students and tutors, from whom the images were recovered, have been questioned, the Crime Branch is yet to ascertain the source of the photographs,” a police source said.

The Crime Branch also maintained that they have recovered WhatsApp photographs of the handwritten questions from mobile phones of students of a renowned coaching centre in west Delhi.

“The handwriting in the photographs — the ones in the mail sent to CBSE and the ones found on mobile phones of students — have been found to be similar,” the source said. The Class X paper leak is being investigated by a DCP-level officer, an ACP and four inspectors. They have already seized mobile phones of at least a dozen persons, including teachers and students.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team probing the Class XII economics paper leak has got the custody of the three arrested accused — Tauqeer, Rishab Singh and Rohit — for two more days. The three had allegedly leaked the paper 45 minutes before the examination was about to start.

