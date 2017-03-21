Kendriya Vidyalayas PGT, TGT exam 2017: Answer keys released, download OMR sheets images

KVS answer keys 2017: Last date to submit objections is by March 25 KVS answer keys 2017: Last date to submit objections is by March 25

The answer keys for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan recruitment examination 2017 have been released on the official website. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the written exam for the post of PGT and PRT on January 7 and TGT and TGT (Misc.) on January 8.

To avoid any confusion, CBSE has also released the images of OMR sheets of the candidates who appeared for recruitment exam.

In case the candidates wish to raise objections, they can do it by applying latest on March 25 (midnight). The candidates can check and download the scanned images of their OMR sheets and answer key prepared by the Board from mecbsekvs.in and kvsangathan.nic.in by following the steps written below:

KVS PGT, TGT answer keys 2017

Go to the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, towards the left side, Paper 1 and Paper 2 of PGT and TGT exam link is there. Click on it

Then click on the ‘Download OMR sheet and submission key challenge’ link

Enter roll number and date of birth and click on login

Check and if needed download the application form

To apply for objection, the candidate has to pay a fee of Rs 500 per challenge. The fees has to be paid online by e-challan through HDFC Bank. The fee once paid is non-refundable. In case the Board finds mistake by the subject experts in the answer key, the fee shall be refunded.

